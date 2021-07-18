WATCH NOW: Closure out of reach for family of teen homicide victim until fugitive is caught

When you live in Gary, trouble will find you, he said. It's how you adjust to it that matters.

"When I was in school, if you came to school clean or something, there's going to be a problem," he said. "I went to West Side High School."

Some of it has to do with jealousy, Blanchie said.

Even when Andrew was alive, her brothers always were prepared to fight when they left the house, she said.

"We were relieved when everyone made it home. That's not normal," she said. "But that became the norm."

Despite all the loss in her family, Blanchie said she knows there's a bigger purpose in life.

She's always pushing Williams and others to look at new opportunities. She wants her children to be wealthy and have the freedom to travel, she said.

"It's their birthright to see more, experience more," she said.

Growing up, adults made it seem like turning 18 and graduating from high school were the greatest accomplishments in life, Blanchie and her nephew said. But those are very low goals.