WATCH NOW: Cops searching for man sentenced to 120.5 years for kidnapping, repeatedly raping woman

"I remember showering the day after and feeling so dirty," she said. "I brushed my teeth over and over. ... I just didn't know how I could ever be able to feel clean again. I felt disgusted with myself that I was no longer a virgin."

She struggles with depression and anxiety about men, but she finished an internship that brought her to Gary in 2019, earned her bachelor's degree in engineering and has started her career, she said.

Dubose's failure to appear for trial robbed her of the closure she might have gotten from watching him be handcuffed and taken into custody upon conviction, she said.

According to court records, Dubose persuaded the woman to give him a ride June 9, 2019, by falsely claiming to be a police officer. He noticed she was crying in a bathroom after arriving at Metro Center about 8 p.m. and followed her outside to a vehicle.

As the woman drove with Dubose, he directed her down a dark alley and told her he would kill her if she screamed or tried to escape, took her keys and forced her to perform a sex act, records said.

Dubose directed the woman to drive to another location, where she believed he bought marijuana, then drove her back to the alley, where he again forced her to perform sex acts and raped her, records state.