WATCH NOW: Coroner identifies man killed in motel shooting

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that Anthony Gibbs' family says he was a Highland resident.

MERRILLVILLE — A man killed in a shooting Saturday night at a local motel has been identified, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Anthony Gibbs, 36, died after the shooting about 5:55 p.m. at the motel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville, according to a coroner's release, police and Gibbs' family.

The coroner's office said Gibbs lived in Hobart, but his family said he was a Highland resident.

A woman and dog were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Gibbs, the woman and a dog all were transported for treatment. Gibbs later died at a hospital, officials said.

Police blocked off a portion of the parking lot outside the Economy Inn late Saturday with crime scene tape, and officers could be seen going inside rooms.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Garza at 219-769-3531 or at jgarza@merrillville.in.gov.

