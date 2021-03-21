WATCH NOW: Crash closes eastbound Borman Expressway at Cline Avenue

HAMMOND — A vehicle crash on the Borman Expressway shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80-94 at Cline Avenue.

Indiana State Police said the crash knocked down the support leg for a large overhead sign and the sign fell onto the expressway, preventing vehicles from getting through.

One vehicle was overturned on the side of the road and it had at least two people inside it.

A helicopter landed on the expressway to take at least one person for medical treatment.

Police cautioned motorists to expect extensive traffic delays and to seek an alternate route while the crash and sign are cleaned up.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.