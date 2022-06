WATCH NOW: Crash involving police car shuts down stretch of Main Street

County squad involved in Crown Point crash Around 6 p.m. first responders had North Main Street shut down between West 97th Place and Birch Street for the crash.

CROWN POINT — A crash involving a Lake County Sheriff Department’s squad car and a civilian vehicle shut down a stretch of Main Street on Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m. first responders had North Main Street shut down between West 97th Place and Birch Street for the crash.

A police car was wrecked in the parking lot of Taco Bell at 1483 North Main St. A second civilian vehicle was in the center of Main Street nearby, with debris scattered on the road.

The police car had front-end damage and appeared to have crashed into a utility pole. The driver’s side of the civilian vehicle showed significant damage.

Lake County sheriff’s police, Crown Point police, Crown Point firefighters and Indiana State Police were on scene. ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield said state troopers are taking the crash report. The conditions of those involved are unknown.

Police have not yet released details of the incident as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers should avoid Main Street from the area of the Jewel-Osco to the Taco Bell.

