WATCH NOW: Crews battle massive fire by railroad tracks

CHESTERTON — Firefighters battled a massive blaze next to railroad tracks Thursday evening.

At 5:10 p.m. crews were called to a fire south of Waskom Park, off of Michael Drive, next to train tracks, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers.

A stack of about 200 railroad ties were on fire, officials reported.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from Ind. 49 and the Chesterton Town Hall at 726 Broadway, eyewitnesses said.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether the cause of the fire has been determined. No further information was immediately available.

