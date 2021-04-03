WATCH NOW: Crews work to quell Lansing house fire

LANSING — Several fire departments converged on the scene of a Lansing house fire Friday evening.

At 5:58 p.m. Friday crews were called to a residential fire in the 18300 block of Bock Avenue, said Lansing Fire Department Deputy Chief John Grady.

Within six minutes firefighters arrived to find an active fire in a single-family home. Crews worked to contain the flames and within 20 minutes the fire was under control, Grady said.

All of the residents escaped the fire and there were no injuries reported.

The Lansing Fire Department Origin and Cause Team assisted by the MABAS 24 Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Calumet City, South Holland, Munster, Thornton, Lynwood, Homewood, and Glenwood assisted the Lansing Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.