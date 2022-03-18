WATCH NOW: Crown Point police dog Radar honored by police procession

CROWN POINT — A police dog who served Crown Point Police Department for a decade was remembered as a dedicated and accomplished K-9 and longtime best friend after his life came to a close this week.

Crown Point K-9 Radar, 12, died on Thursday due to age and complications from arthritis and a neurological issue.

On Friday, K-9 handlers from across the Region and Crown Point officers honored Radar with a procession from a Crown Point animal hospital to Geisen Funeral Home, passing the Crown Point Police Department on the route.

"Crown Point police and K-9 handlers from Gary, Merrillville and Hobart came out to show respect for him. It was very touching," said Radar's handler, Crown point police Cpl. Stanko Gligic.

Radar is known for his famed capture of a homicide suspect in 2018; however Gligic remembers him the most as a best friend.

"I tried to be prepared, but I wasn't ready to let him go," Gligic said.

The two spent eight years on the road together patrolling Crown Point and two years visiting Region schools as a part of the DARE program.

Radar was certified as a dual-purpose police dog with training in narcotics, criminal apprehension, area searches, article searches, tracking and general obedience.

Radar came to live with Gligic and his family 10 years ago on the same week that Gligic's son was born. Since then he has been a part of the family.

"The best thing about Radar is that when he is at work, he is a full police dog through and through, but at home, he was a goofy love bug," Gligic said. "He was fun-loving and super energetic. He loved sleeping on the couch and snuggling with my wife and kids. But then, when I picked up that collar and he went to work, he was super serious. The more I talk about him, the more I think about how special he was."

In 2018, Radar was presented with the American Police Canine Association's Uncommon Valor Award for his work in apprehending fleeing double-homicide suspect.

On Dec. 26, 2018, police responded to a Merrillville home where two people had been shot, police reported. Robert Stewart, of Merrillville, who was charged with the deaths, had fled the scene still armed with a gun.

Radar was able to pick up the man’s scent and track it in the cold and snow. The track went for approximately one mile through residential areas and led them to a shed in a backyard of a residence.

Not knowing if the suspect was still armed, Gligic began to give commands to the suspect to throw his weapon out and come out of the shed, with the suspect refusing.

Gligic sent Radar into the structure, where the K-9 was able to grab the subject and drag him out enough for Merrillville officers to take him into custody without any officers getting hurt.

Radar retired from police work in the summer of 2019 but continued to visit schools for DARE until 2021.

"This dog caught a murder suspect and then went right to being loved on by hundreds of kids," Gligic said. "He was something else. As the days go by, I knew he was special. I feel incredibly blessed I was his handler, and I will be forever grateful. The best parts of my career was with him, and I will never forget the way he looked at me."

