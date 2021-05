WATCH NOW: Crown point police dog retires after 10 years of service

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point K-9 is now enjoying life as a retired dog after years of patrolling the streets and his famed capture of a homicide suspect in 2018.

On Friday The Crown Point Police Department announced that Radar, a German Shepherd, is retired after 10 years of service. Police said along with his handler, Crown point police Cpl. Stanko Gligic, he spent eight years on street duty and two years as part of the department’s DARE program.

In 2018, Radar was presented with the American Police Canine Association's Uncommon Valor Award for his work in apprehending fleeing double-homicide suspect.

On Dec. 26, 2018, police responded to a Merrillville home where two people had been shot, police reported. Robert Stewart, of Merrillville, who was charged with the deaths, had fled the scene still armed with a gun.

Radar was able to pick up the man’s scent and track it in the cold and snow. The track went for approximately one mile through residential areas and led them to a shed in a backyard of a residence.

Not knowing if the suspect was still armed, Gligic began to give commands to the suspect to throw his weapon out and come out of the shed, with the suspect refusing.