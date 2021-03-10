WATCH NOW: Detectives searching for suspects in rash of spray paint vandalism in downtown Hobart

HOBART — After an estimated thousands of dollars of damage was done from spray paint in a three-day vandalism blitz, police are asking the public's help identifying a suspect captured on camera.

Between Sunday and Tuesday, Hobart officers responded to 12 calls of spray paint vandalism on local properties, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

The vandals spray painted "666" and other symbols on several pieces of private property, according to Hobart police.

The reports came in the evening hours including spray-paint on vehicles, brick buildings, dumpsters, business signs and utility boxes. The vandals mostly targeted downtown Hobart and the surrounding areas, police said.

In addition, there was more property vandalized in the 2300 block of Old Ridge Road and in the 3900 block of Montgomery Street.

While some victims removed the spray paint, some of the paint wasn't as easily cleaned off. In those instances, the cost to remove the paint and repair damaged property is expected to cost more than $2,000.