WATCH NOW: Driver dead, officer hurt in multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 41, authorities say

ST. JOHN — One person died and two others, including a Lake County officer, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday on U.S. 41 after a pursuit that began in Dyer, police said.

The deceased was the driver of a vehicle pursued by police, said St. John police spokesman Roger Patz.

The officer and a citizen were hurt when the driver struck their vehicles, police said. They were subsequently transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A white passenger vehicle could be seen rolled over on its roof as police and firefighters convened nearby just by an entrance to a shopping center in the 9900 block of the highway.

A Lake County CSI unit was also seen in the area.

The road was closed for more than four hours, at one point in both directions between West 109th Avenue and West 97th Lane, after the crash. It was reopened about 10:25 a.m.

The pursuit began about 3:30 a.m. as the suspect was driving east on U.S. 30 from Illinois, said Dyer Police Chief David Hein.

Officers tried to stop the driver upon noticing him or her in a white Chevrolet with no license plates. The driven then disregarded officers' commands to pull over and fled eastbound, Hein said.