WATCH NOW: Driver fleeing police strikes two vehicles, cops say

GRIFFITH — A 29-year-old Hammond man was arrested Sunday after allegedly striking two vehicles while fleeing Griffith police.

According to police, the incident began around 10:30 a.m. when the man unlawfully entered an apartment located in the 800 block of Elmer Street.

The apartment resident called 911 and told the dispatcher the man left the apartment and drove off in a white Kia, police said.

According to police, an officer en route to the alleged home invasion spotted a Kia Sorento driving through the front lawn of the apartment complex, prompting the officer to activate his vehicle's lights and sirens to try to stop the Kia.

Instead, the driver of the Kia fled from the officer, heading westbound on East Glen Park Avenue, police said.

Glen Park Avenue also is known as 45th Street outside of Griffith.

According to police, the driver seemingly lost control of the Kia near the intersection of Glen Park Avenue and Broad Street and crashed into another westbound vehicle.

The Kia then entered a business parking lot at 905 N. Broad St. where it struck another, unoccupied vehicle, police said.