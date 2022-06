WATCH NOW: Driver leads police on pursuit with 3-year-old in car, crashes, cops say

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man with a 3-year-old child in his SUV led a Schererville police officer working a multiagency operation Wednesday on a pursuit from East Chicago to Chicago's South Side, where he crashed into a telephone pole, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released pending formal charges, and the child were not injured in the crash, Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

The pursuit began about 9:15 p.m., when the Schererville officer saw a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer speeding and passing other vehicles in the area of Northcote and Chicago avenues while a number of pedestrians were present, Wagner said.

As the driver made a right turn to go south on Indianapolis Boulevard, he made a wide turn and accelerated in the far left lane, police said. In addition, the Trailblazer's license plate light wasn't illuminated, making it difficult to read the plate.

The officer attempted to stop the driver, but he abruptly turned west on 149th Street and north on Magoun Avenue, police said.

The driver went west on Chicago Avenue, came close to striking other vehicles while making several lane changes and began to travel into oncoming traffic near Sheffield Avenue, police said.

After continuing west on South Brainard Avenue and turning onto East 130th Street, the driver accelerated to about 150 mph in a 50 mph zone, Wagner said.

A Lake County sheriff's officer performed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver near South Indiana Avenue and East 127th Street. The Trailblazer spun out and hit a telephone pole before coming to rest, police said.

The driver was arrested on several charges, including felony counts of resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, aggressive driving, reckless driving and suspended registration.

Formal charges were pending a review by the Lake County prosecutor's office.

