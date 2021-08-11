WATCH NOW: Driver trapped officer inside squad car in police-involved shooting, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Two people were struck by gunfire after a vehicle fleeing from police accelerated into a squad car with an officer trapped inside, police said.
On Wednesday morning, a car sat riddled with apparent bullet holes near a brick-lined intersection in East Chicago and investigators were probing what the sheriff's office said was an officer-involved shooting.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, whose agency is handling the investigation, confirmed that the shooting involved an East Chicago police officer.
Around 9 a.m. officers tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic infraction near Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
The vehicle did not stop and intentionally struck another police car, pinning an officer inside the vehicle, Rivera said. The suspect then accelerated further into the squad car in an attempt to evade police but a second probationary officer in the damaged police car was able to get out of the vehicle.
Once outside, the officer fired shots into the suspect's vehicle to stop him from further driving into the squad car, where an officer was trapped inside, Rivera said.
Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle were injured by gunfire and have been transported to Chicago hospitals. One of the occupants is in serious condition and the other is in stable condition, Rivera said.
The East Chicago officer pinned in the vehicle was injured and is being treated at St. Catherine Hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening. The names of the vehicle occupants and officers involved have not yet been released.
In the aftermath, two cars sat facing northbound on Indianapolis Boulevard and one, a beige Chevy Impala, had what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the passenger-side front window and damage to the front passenger side of the car.
Near the window with the apparent bullet holes a third vehicle, an East Chicago police SUV, was facing the front passenger corner of the Impala with its driver's side front tire bent and badly damaged. The brick crosswalk beneath the two cars also sustained damage, with a handful of blocks missing.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the investigation is ongoing at this time.