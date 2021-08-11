WATCH NOW: Driver trapped officer inside squad car in police-involved shooting, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Two people were struck by gunfire after a vehicle fleeing from police accelerated into a squad car with an officer trapped inside, police said.

On Wednesday morning, a car sat riddled with apparent bullet holes near a brick-lined intersection in East Chicago and investigators were probing what the sheriff's office said was an officer-involved shooting.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez, whose agency is handling the investigation, confirmed that the shooting involved an East Chicago police officer.

Around 9 a.m. officers tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic infraction near Indianapolis Boulevard and Chicago Avenue, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

The vehicle did not stop and intentionally struck another police car, pinning an officer inside the vehicle, Rivera said. The suspect then accelerated further into the squad car in an attempt to evade police but a second probationary officer in the damaged police car was able to get out of the vehicle.

Once outside, the officer fired shots into the suspect's vehicle to stop him from further driving into the squad car, where an officer was trapped inside, Rivera said.