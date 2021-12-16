 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Dyer business heavily damaged by blaze, chief says
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Dyer business heavily damaged by blaze, chief says

Fire destroys Dyer business

DYER — A Dyer business was nearly engulfed in flames as several firefighters convened to extinguish the fire off of U.S. 30 Thursday. 

Crews responded at 1:43 p.m. to a business at 1419 Joliet St., said Dyer Police Department Chief Joe Martin.

Firefighters arrived to find 75% of the structure on fire. Firefighters expedited the extinguishing of the heavy flames by using three aerial devices at the same time to douse the blaze. 

Martin said the fire was struck quickly, with crews remaining on scene to do overhaul through the evening hours. Firefighters contained the flames from spreading to nearby businesses. 

The employees in the building self-evacuated and there were no injuries, however the damage was heavily damaged, Martin said. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Several agencies aided Dyer Fire Department and police, including firefighters from St. John, Lake Hills, Lynwood, Merrillville, Sauk Village, Crete Township, Crown Point and Cedar Lake. Superior EMS and Dyer public Works also assisted at the scene. 

The business was described as light industrial woodworking workshop. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, which is being aided by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. 

U.S. 30 was shut down for a short time and reopened, however Northwinds Drive and Fairview Drive in Dyer are expected to be shut down through the early evening. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Americans quitting jobs at a record pace

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts