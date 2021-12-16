WATCH NOW: Dyer business heavily damaged by blaze, chief says

DYER — A Dyer business was nearly engulfed in flames as several firefighters convened to extinguish the fire off of U.S. 30 Thursday.

Crews responded at 1:43 p.m. to a business at 1419 Joliet St., said Dyer Police Department Chief Joe Martin.

Firefighters arrived to find 75% of the structure on fire. Firefighters expedited the extinguishing of the heavy flames by using three aerial devices at the same time to douse the blaze.

Martin said the fire was struck quickly, with crews remaining on scene to do overhaul through the evening hours. Firefighters contained the flames from spreading to nearby businesses.

The employees in the building self-evacuated and there were no injuries, however the damage was heavily damaged, Martin said.

Several agencies aided Dyer Fire Department and police, including firefighters from St. John, Lake Hills, Lynwood, Merrillville, Sauk Village, Crete Township, Crown Point and Cedar Lake. Superior EMS and Dyer public Works also assisted at the scene.

The business was described as light industrial woodworking workshop. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, which is being aided by the Indiana State Fire Marshal.