WATCH NOW: East Chicago cop, 2 others wounded in shooting; sheriff investigates

EAST CHICAGO — Three people, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded during an altercation Sunday evening, police said.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday shots were fired in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told The Times an off-duty police officer and a civilian sustained gunshot wounds following the altercation.

A second civilian, who was across the street, also was injured.

The off-duty officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition, Martinez said. The civilian male in the parking lot also was hospitalized in critical condition, he added.

A person of interest is in custody, pending further investigation, Martinez said.

Martinez said the sheriff's department was called to conduct an investigation into the matter, noting the Department will assist the East Chicago Police Department with routine 911 and other dispatch calls at this time.

East Chicago police weren't immediately available for comment.