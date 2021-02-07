 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: East Chicago cop, 2 others wounded in shooting; sheriff investigates
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: East Chicago cop, 2 others wounded in shooting; sheriff investigates

{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — Three people, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded during an altercation Sunday evening, police said. 

Around 8 p.m. Sunday shots were fired in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. 

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. told The Times an off-duty police officer and a civilian sustained gunshot wounds following the altercation. 

A second civilian, who was across the street, also was injured. 

The off-duty officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition, Martinez said. The civilian male in the parking lot also was hospitalized in critical condition, he added. 

A person of interest is in custody, pending further investigation, Martinez said. 

Martinez said the sheriff's department was called to conduct an investigation into the matter, noting the Department will assist the East Chicago Police Department with routine 911 and other dispatch calls at this time. 

East Chicago police weren't immediately available for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back on nwi.com for updates. 

Gallery: CAPTURED: Robert Davenport, from Lake County's Most Wanted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts