WATCH NOW: Families share stories of loss at suicide, opioid crisis prevention event

She said she began getting addicted to doctor-prescribed opioids and eventually she turned to buying them off the street. She then found herself in Porter County Jail facing a possible 16-year sentence for dealing drugs.

"I completed drug court, which was a two year program and the judge was very shocked," Lewis said. "He said, 'You beat the odds, congratulations. ... I didn't do this alone though. I had to reach out because I thought if I asked for help it meant I am weak. But I had to reach out because I couldn't do it alone. All along I had my family there, but I pushed them away for so many years, but now, its literally overwhelming about how supportive they are."

Indian Medical Association of Northwest Indiana President, Dr. Sudhish Chandra, said that depression and anxiety have skyrocketed through the pandemic and opioid deaths are up 30% from last year. Chandra said a large focus of the event was educating kids and getting them involved in efforts to fight addiction and deal with mental health struggles in a healthy way.

"In Indiana alone we lost more than 1,000 people to suicide last year," Chandra said. "Now there are sixth and seventh graders committing suicide, and its a tragedy. ... That's why you see all of the youth involved here today. I think prevention is the best method in fighting this."