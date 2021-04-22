WATCH NOW: Family endures man's 'horrendous' comments as judge sentences him for killing 'gentle giant'

"The day I saw this family, I should have killed them all," he said.

He said he deserved more than 45 years and didn't care about going to prison.

"I think, honestly, I did the world a favor by letting one person go to where they all want to go: to heaven," he said.

Bokota said she agreed 45 years was not enough time, but she still would approve Allison's plea agreement.

"In the 30 years I have worked in the justice system, I have seen the unconscionable," she said.

There have been times when defendants clearly appeared to be guilty, but their juries returned not guilty verdicts. She did not want to imagine Allison being acquitted and released, she said.

"What you said was horrendous and entirely inappropriate," the judge told Allison.

However, Bokota said she saw Allison choke up as he talked about sending Nedreau to heaven.

"I can see the rage in you. You can blame your parents or your father," she said. "But I can also see the hurt."

Bokota told Allison he's a damaged person, but that will never excuse what he did.