WATCH NOW: Family for man shot dead by police demand transparency from prosecutor's office

Eric Bouler added that his entire family was baffled by the lack of answers in his father’s homicide.

“We were baffled … we didn’t know anything,” he said.

In the months after being shot, Melvin Bouler never left the hospital and was “incoherent,” Eric Bouler said.

Eric Bouler’s mother never got over Melvin Bouler’s death, he said. She died about three months later.

Melvin Bouler was born in Sweetwater, Alabama, and he and his wife had four children before moving to Gary, his obituary said. He worked at U.S. Reduction Co. and served on the usher board of St. John the Baptist Church. After retiring, he worked on staff at the church until his death.

“Our father was a law-abiding and model citizen who taught us to respect the law,” Eric Bouler said. “He not only taught it, but he modeled it. Melvin Bouler had no troubles or run-ins with the law or law enforcement. He insisted that it was never right to do wrong or never wrong to do right.”

The lawsuit alleges the officers who shot Melvin Bouler did not attempt to determine if he could hear their commands, nor did they elect to use other nonlethal means available to them to protect themselves or de-escalate the situation, the lawsuit states.