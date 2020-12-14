WATCH NOW: Family of man arrested in EC hires attorney to investigate excessive force claims

EAST CHICAGO — A Chicago attorney representing the family of an East Chicago man arrested Dec. 5 outside his apartment says he has been hired to investigate claims of excessive force.
Brian W. Coffman, a civil rights and personal injury attorney in Chicago, alleged his client, Willie J. Irvin Jr., 29, was subjected to excessive force and “unreasonable violence” by two officers that night.
The arrest of Irvin — captured on a three-minute video that quickly spread like wildfire on social media once posted by his family — happened shortly before 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in front of his fiancée and while his children stood in the apartment window in the 3400 block of Guthrie Street.
An East Chicago officer conducted a traffic stop involving Irvin because he heard a vehicle playing loud music. During the stop, Irvin attempted to flee from the two officers, but Irvin alleges once he was on the ground, the officers continued to strike him in the face and body.
In a statement, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said Irvin escalated the incident and that the video shows Irvin actively resisting and not complying with officers' commands.
"The video is only a portion of what happened. Officers are allowed to use the force necessary to make an arrest. Strikes to the face and body are allowed to protect themselves from a resisting subject," Rivera said.
The circumstances behind the arrest and video contents are under review, Coffman said in a news release. He said Irvin and his family are reviewing their legal options at this time.
The East Chicago Police Department has largely refuted any of Irvin’s claims of excessive force. Rivera said Irvin attempted to take an officer's weapon during a struggle — something Irvin has denied.
Kim McGee is a representative for Black Lives Matter Northwest Indiana/Gary and was contacted by Irvin's family in the matter.
McGee said the group believes charges filed against Irvin — including battery on a police officer — are unwarranted, and the group is calling for an independent review of the case.
The video appears to show an officer striking Irvin in the face and body during the struggle.
"It was just unnecessary, unnecessary stuff," Irvin said last week.
Irvin said he is suffering from pain in his jaw, ribs and arms from the incident.
Police said they initiated a traffic stop because the music coming from Irvin's vehicle was loud. The bass from the music began shaking the officer's fully marked patrol vehicle’s windows, alerting him that the vehicle was approaching from the rear, police said.
Police said Irvin was booked into jail that night on charges of battery on a public safety official, a felony, and resisting arrest, marijuana possession and operating a vehicle without a license, all misdemeanors.
Irvin also was cited for loud music and having an open container/consuming alcohol in a vehicle.
Rivera did not immediately respond to request for comment about whether the department would consider an investigation by an outside agency, as requested by the family.
