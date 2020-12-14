WATCH NOW: Family of man arrested in EC hires attorney to investigate excessive force claims

EAST CHICAGO — A Chicago attorney representing the family of an East Chicago man arrested Dec. 5 outside his apartment says he has been hired to investigate claims of excessive force.

Brian W. Coffman, a civil rights and personal injury attorney in Chicago, alleged his client, Willie J. Irvin Jr., 29, was subjected to excessive force and “unreasonable violence” by two officers that night.

The arrest of Irvin — captured on a three-minute video that quickly spread like wildfire on social media once posted by his family — happened shortly before 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in front of his fiancée and while his children stood in the apartment window in the 3400 block of Guthrie Street.

An East Chicago officer conducted a traffic stop involving Irvin because he heard a vehicle playing loud music. During the stop, Irvin attempted to flee from the two officers, but Irvin alleges once he was on the ground, the officers continued to strike him in the face and body.

In a statement, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said Irvin escalated the incident and that the video shows Irvin actively resisting and not complying with officers' commands.