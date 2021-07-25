WATCH NOW: Family's search for answers continues 6 years after disappearance of toddler, his aunt

But Diamond, who would now be 27 years old, and King, who would be 8, have never been found.

"I really don't have words to explain exactly how I feel," Walker said. "It's so heartbreaking and so sad. The fact that we have to go year after year not knowing whether they're still here with us or not."

Walker said she's been doing everything in her power to remind people Diamond and King are still missing.

She puts up flyers, and she talks to people, some of whom tell her they've never heard of the case, she said.

"King and Diamond can't speak for themselves, so they need somebody to speak for them," Walker said.

Diamond, who walks with a distinct limp, has Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes delayed mental capacity, police said.

"She's very trusting, because she don't know no better," Walker said. "So somebody could have tricked her into anything."

Diamond was a happy child growing up, she said.

She couldn't speak as well as other children her age, but her family grew to understand her, Walker said.

"She loved helping around the house. She loved helping people," Walker said. "She was a compassionate person."