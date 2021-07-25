WATCH NOW: Family's search for answers continues 6 years after disappearance of toddler, his aunt

GARY — The day La Shann Walker learned her 2-year-old grandson and 21-year-old daughter had vanished from their home, she rushed to the city's Brunswick section to aid in the search.
She never expected she'd still be searching for them six years later.
"I didn't think it would be a day or two days, let alone six years," said Walker, of Chicago.
Her daughter, Diamond Bynum, and grandson, King Walker, were last seen July 25, 2015, at a home Bynum shared with her father, Eugene Bynum, and stepmother, Susanne Bynum, in the 500 block of Matthews Street in Gary.
Susanne Bynum told police she took a nap with King and Diamond that day and awoke about 11 a.m. to find them missing.
In the weeks that followed, law enforcement, family and volunteers scoured the city's Brunswick neighborhood, entering abandoned homes and searching open areas.
Family members used a donated space as a command center, and fliers were distributed throughout the Region.
The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force, which is comprised of investigators from multiple police departments, and Indiana State Police each have taken fresh looks at the case over the years.
Investigators have run down possible leads, served at least one search warrant and approached a family on the East Coast for a DNA sample because of a tip that their boy resembled King.
But Diamond, who would now be 27 years old, and King, who would be 8, have never been found.
"I really don't have words to explain exactly how I feel," Walker said. "It's so heartbreaking and so sad. The fact that we have to go year after year not knowing whether they're still here with us or not."
Walker said she's been doing everything in her power to remind people Diamond and King are still missing.
She puts up flyers, and she talks to people, some of whom tell her they've never heard of the case, she said.
"King and Diamond can't speak for themselves, so they need somebody to speak for them," Walker said.
Diamond, who walks with a distinct limp, has Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes delayed mental capacity, police said.
"She's very trusting, because she don't know no better," Walker said. "So somebody could have tricked her into anything."
Diamond was a happy child growing up, she said.
She couldn't speak as well as other children her age, but her family grew to understand her, Walker said.
"She loved helping around the house. She loved helping people," Walker said. "She was a compassionate person."
Diamond was always trying to be "a little mama" by caring for her siblings and making sure they ate, she said.
King was a "busy little baby," she said.
"He was very active, just constantly into one thing after the other," she said. "His uncles loved him. He auntie Diamond loved him. I loved him so much."
King's mother, Ariana Walker, still feels so much grief she can't talk to media about the disappearance, La Shann Walker said.
"It hurts her so bad," Walker said. "And she can't do anything about it. She don't have any power to do anything to bring them home."
King's father, Joshua Williams, also has been passing out fliers and searching for him, she said.
If King were with his family today, he's be in first grade and Walker would be taking him to the beach or the park, she said.
"I didn't get a chance to see him graduate from preschool or go to kindergarten," she said. "We missed out on all of that."
She prays that no one killed Diamond and King, she said.
"There's so many situations that come into my head about what could have happened," she said. "The possibilities of what could have happened. It drives me crazy that I don't know, and I can't solve the mystery."
There are days when she worries there's a clue hidden in plain sight.
"You know when you're looking for something that you lost? You're anxious, and it be right up under your nose," Walker said. "Maybe it's like that. Maybe they be right there and we keep looking over."
The past six years have been a horrible experience, and the family needs anyone with any information to come forward, she said.
"We need closure. We need some type of answers," Walker said. "Even if they're not here with us, they deserve to be put to rest properly."
Anyone with information is asked to call Gary police at 219-881-1210 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.