WATCH NOW: Father plans to plead guilty in 2 young sons' drowning deaths

CROWN POINT — A father plans to plead guilty to two reduced charges in connection with the drowning deaths of his two young sons in 2019 in the Kankakee River, court filings show.

Eric J. Patillo, 37, of Thayer, has been in custody since shortly after his sons Evan Patillo, 2, and Levi Patillo, 4, drowned near a boat launch Aug. 21, 2018, along the river in southern Lake County.

Patillo plans to admit to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony, according to a plea agreement. He has not yet entered formal pleas to the charges.

Patillo agreed to a sentence of three to eight years on each count, with a possible total sentence of three to 16 years in prison.

Defense attorney Robert Varga and Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen will argue the length of Patillo's sentences on each count, along with whether he will serve them concurrently or consecutively, at a sentencing hearing.

Patillo initially was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony. The possible penalty on a level 1 felony is 20 to 40 years in prison.

In exchange for Patillo's pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the level 1 felony charges.