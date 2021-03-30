WATCH NOW: Fire damages 4 homes, kills 2 pets after spreading through Valparaiso neighborhood

VALPARAISO — A large fire that spread throughout a Valparaiso neighborhood damaged four homes and killed two pets Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.

At 1:20 p.m. crews were called to the 400 block of Scarborough Road in Valparaiso, said Union Township Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Carter Werno.

Werno said a single-family house was engulfed in flames, and the embers spread across Shorewood Forest's Louise Lake.

"Wind was a huge factor in the spread of today's fire," Werno said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The embers spread across the lake to a nearby house on Surry Hill Lane and also reached a house just west of the original residential fire on Scarborough Road, Werno said.

The two homes caught fire and sustained damage, and part of the surrounding field also burned. Another home to the east did not catch fire but had heat damage from the blaze.

The house in the 400 block of Scarborough Road was destroyed and crews had to demolish the structure Tuesday evening.

No firefighters or residents were injured, but two pets died as a result of the fires, Werno said.