WATCH NOW: Fire damages 4 homes, kills 2 pets after spreading through Valparaiso neighborhood

VALPARAISO — A large fire that spread throughout a Valparaiso neighborhood damaged four homes and killed two pets Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said.
At 1:20 p.m. crews were called to the 400 block of Scarborough Road in Valparaiso, said Union Township Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Carter Werno.
Werno said a single-family house was engulfed in flames, and the embers spread across Shorewood Forest's Louise Lake.
"Wind was a huge factor in the spread of today's fire," Werno said.
The embers spread across the lake to a nearby house on Surry Hill Lane and also reached a house just west of the original residential fire on Scarborough Road, Werno said.
The two homes caught fire and sustained damage, and part of the surrounding field also burned. Another home to the east did not catch fire but had heat damage from the blaze.
The house in the 400 block of Scarborough Road was destroyed and crews had to demolish the structure Tuesday evening.
No firefighters or residents were injured, but two pets died as a result of the fires, Werno said.
Several fire departments were called to aid Union Township crews and the fires were contained in about two hours. Assisting agencies include Liberty Township, Valparaiso, Portage, South Haven, Boone Grove, Washington Township, Chesterton, Lake Hills, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Morgan Township.
The cause of the fire is unknown and public safety officials are investigating the incident.