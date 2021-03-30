 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fire damages 4 homes, kills 2 pets after spreading through Valparaiso neighborhood
breaking top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Fire damages 4 homes, kills 2 pets after spreading through Valparaiso neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}
Valpo house damage

A house in the 400 block of Scarborough Road was damaged in the fire. 

 John Watkins, The Times

The house that caught fire in the 400 block of Scarborough Road had to be demolished due to the heavy damage. 

VALPARAISO — A large fire that spread throughout a Valparaiso neighborhood damaged four homes and killed two pets Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said. 

At 1:20 p.m. crews were called to the 400 block of Scarborough Road in Valparaiso, said Union Township Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Carter Werno. 

Werno said a single-family house was engulfed in flames, and the embers spread across Shorewood Forest's Louise Lake.

"Wind was a huge factor in the spread of today's fire," Werno said. 

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The embers spread across the lake to a nearby house on Surry Hill Lane and also reached a house just west of the original residential fire on Scarborough Road, Werno said. 

The two homes caught fire and sustained damage, and part of the surrounding field also burned. Another home to the east did not catch fire but had heat damage from the blaze. 

The house in the 400 block of Scarborough Road was destroyed and crews had to demolish the structure Tuesday evening. 

No firefighters or residents were injured, but two pets died as a result of the fires, Werno said. 

Several fire departments were called to aid Union Township crews and the fires were contained in about two hours. Assisting agencies include Liberty Township, Valparaiso, Portage, South Haven, Boone Grove, Washington Township, Chesterton, Lake Hills, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Morgan Township. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and public safety officials are investigating the incident. 

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts