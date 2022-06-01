 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fire engulfs Hammond home as crews battle blaze

Hammond fire

Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith said first responders were called at 2:41 p.m. to a fire at 164th Place and Alexander Avenue.

 Provided by Joseph Cetwinski

HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed a house Wednesday afternoon. 

When crews arrived the rear of the house was ablaze, and the flames quickly spread through the structure. 

Firefighters were pushed out of dousing the fire from the inside due to dangerous conditions and attacked the fire externally. The fire eventually went through the roof before the flames were extinguished. 

Smith said one resident was treated on scene but did not get transported to a hospital. The house is a total loss. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Hammond Fire Department. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

