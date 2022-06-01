WATCH NOW: Fire engulfs Hammond home as crews battle blaze

HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters battled a blaze that engulfed a house Wednesday afternoon.

Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith said first responders were called at 2:41 p.m. to a fire at 164th Place and Alexander Avenue.

When crews arrived the rear of the house was ablaze, and the flames quickly spread through the structure.

Firefighters were pushed out of dousing the fire from the inside due to dangerous conditions and attacked the fire externally. The fire eventually went through the roof before the flames were extinguished.

Smith said one resident was treated on scene but did not get transported to a hospital. The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Hammond Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.