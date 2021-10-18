WATCH NOW: Fire near downtown Valpo fills sky with smoke

VALPARAISO — A fire at a recycling facility near the downtown sent a large plume of smoke into the air Monday morning.

But the blaze is contained and firefighters were successful knocking it down shortly after arriving, said Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer with the Valparaiso Fire Department.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which broke out in a pile of mixed recyclables in the area of Daly and Boundary streets near south Calumet Avenue, he said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 8:57 a.m. The smoke could be seen as far away as LaPorte County.

