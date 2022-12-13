 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle large blaze Tuesday at Porter County wellness club

  • 0

WESTVILLE — Firefighters from several area departments were battling a large blaze late Tuesday morning at the Inspiration Wood Wellness Club.

Flames shot high into the sky and dark smoke was visible from miles away from the fire that consumed the large building at 642 Inspiration Road in Westville.

Tanker trucks from several area fire departments lined the county road leading to the site, though a large pond sits directly in from of the building.

NIPSCO was also on site.

Inspiration Woods was founded in 2008 and, according to its website, it's mission is to "create an environment that inspires others to reach their greatest potential Spiritually, Personally & Professionally."

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

SEC charges former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts