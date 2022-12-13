WESTVILLE — Firefighters from several area departments were battling a large blaze late Tuesday morning at the Inspiration Wood Wellness Club.
Flames shot high into the sky and dark smoke was visible from miles away from the fire that consumed the large building at 642 Inspiration Road in Westville.
Tanker trucks from several area fire departments lined the county road leading to the site, though a large pond sits directly in from of the building.
Inspiration Woods was founded in 2008 and, according to its website, it's mission is to "create an environment that inspires others to reach their greatest potential Spiritually, Personally & Professionally."
