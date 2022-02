WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle residential blaze in Hobart

HOBART — Crews were met with a roaring fire as a garage and vehicles became engulfed in flames early Saturday.

First responders were called at 5:32 a.m. to a residential fire in the area of 38th Avenue and Wisconsin Street, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

A passerby saw the fire and called 911 and alerted the residents, who safely evacuated.

A garage and two vehicles became engulfed in flames, and the garage collapsed from the damage. The first crew on scene used water to protect the house.

Amidst the frigid cold, Hobart, Lake Station and New Chicago firefighters worked to contain the fire, successfully keeping the flames from spreading to any nearby structures, Reitz said.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Reitz reminded residents to keep neighborhood fire hydrants clear of snow in case of emergencies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.