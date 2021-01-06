 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle three-story apartment blaze

Firefighters responded to a three-story apartment building in the 3600 block of Washington Street in Gary. 

GARY — Crews converged on an apartment that had smoke pouring from it with heavy flames shooting out from the top story window Wednesday.

https://youtu.be/N8-MLaRIspw

Around noon firefighters responded to a three-story apartment building in the 3600 block of Washington Street, confirmed Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O’Donnell.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, which has three apartment units. The fire was on the second and third floors of the building, O’Donnell said.

There were no injuries to fire personnel or civilians. The building was extensively damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the chief said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

