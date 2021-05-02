WATCH NOW: Firefighters reeling from more than a dozen suspicious blazes in Gary

Firefighters douse the flames of a structure fire in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Firefighters try to control a blaze in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
A firefighter works to control a blaze in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Flames rip through a structure in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Smoldering remains of trees and a home are seen in the 500 block of Tompkins Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Fire rips through a structure in the 2500 block of Washington Street Saturday night in Gary.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Neighboring houses in the 2500 block of Adams were burned Saturday night in a rash of house fires in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Three neighboring abandoned houses in the 2500 block of Adams were a few of the casualties from a rash of house fires Saturday night in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Only the foundation remains to this small house on Pennsylvania near Eighth Avenue in Gary where a rash of house fires kept Gary’s Fire Department busy and calling for mutual aid from neighboring communities late Saturday night.
John Luke The Times
One of 17 fires burns in Gary early Sunday morning.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
A home in the 2500 block of Washington Street was one of several houses burned in a rash of house fires Saturday night in Gary.
John Luke The Times
One of three houses that burned in the 2500 block of Adams in Gary Saturday night is shown. A rash of house fires kept Gary’s Fire Department busy and calling for mutual aid from neighboring communities late Saturday night.
GARY — Firefighters battled blaze after blaze Saturday night into Sunday, extinguishing fires at 17 vacant buildings in 11 different locations throughout the city, officials said.
The fires are considered suspicious, and the Gary Fire Department is in the early stages of an investigation, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
The rash of suspicious fires was the second reported in Gary since April 21, when at least seven vacant buildings burned overnight.
The weekend fires began about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and continued into Sunday morning, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones and O'Donnell.
They involved buildings mostly in the downtown and Midtown areas, including the 2500 block of Washington Street and the 800 blocks of Rhode Island and Pennsylvania streets, O'Donnell said.
Firefighters had to return to some locations after flames rekindled, he said.
Numerous departments from Lake and Porter counties answered Gary's calls for mutual aid April 21 and last weekend, O'Donnell said.
Running from fire to fire can be taxing, but the firefighters from Gary and other departments did "a phenomenal job," O'Donnell said.
No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported in the weekend fires, Mayor Jerome Prince said.
Even one fire raises concerns for city officials about the safety of residents and first responders, the mayor said.
If the fires are determined to be arson, it's disheartening to think someone could have such little regard for others' safety, Prince said.
Prince said he stayed up late, receiving updates on the fires and several weekend shootings.
Despite the city's limited resources, firefighters and police responded "absolutely accordingly" and did the best they could, he said.
"We have to commend the men and women that do their job on a daily basis with the limited resources they have at their fingertips," Prince said. "They do a pretty remarkable job, and without much fanfare."
Anyone with more information on the fires is asked to call Gary fire investigators at 219-881-5220.
