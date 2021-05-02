WATCH NOW: Firefighters reeling from more than a dozen suspicious blazes in Gary

Even one fire raises concerns for city officials about the safety of residents and first responders, the mayor said.

If the fires are determined to be arson, it's disheartening to think someone could have such little regard for others' safety, Prince said.

Prince said he stayed up late, receiving updates on the fires and several weekend shootings.

Despite the city's limited resources, firefighters and police responded "absolutely accordingly" and did the best they could, he said.

"We have to commend the men and women that do their job on a daily basis with the limited resources they have at their fingertips," Prince said. "They do a pretty remarkable job, and without much fanfare."

Anyone with more information on the fires is asked to call Gary fire investigators at 219-881-5220.

