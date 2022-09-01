WATCH NOW: Firefighters rescue dogs caught in Region house fire

MICHIGAN CITY — Three dogs were rescued by firefighters late Wednesday morning from a blaze that tore through a home on Woodlawn Avenue, the Michigan City Fire Department reported.
The homeowner and four of the seven dogs escaped the blaze on their own.
"Driver/Operator Brian Smith was able to locate one of the (three remaining) dogs," the department said. "The dog was hiding, and Brian was forced to clear a path to be able to reach it."
"Brian stated, 'If I did not have the Thermal Imaging Camera inside of the structure with me, I do not believe we would have found that dog."
The ladder crew was able to search for and rescue the other two dogs from the fire.
The department said it was called out around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and learned the homeowner was initially unaware of the fire.
"It wasn't until the neighbors ran over to alert her that she exited the structure," the department said. "The neighbors were quick to alert the homeowner and call 911."
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the entire ridge of the building with flames showing on the rear side of the house, according to the department.
"Most of the fire was contained to the rear of the structure, the attic, and the rear staircase which had been burned through," the department reported.
It appears no one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.
