WATCH NOW: Fires inside Lansing Walmart intentionally set, officials say

LANSING — Arson is suspected in two fires intentionally set inside a Lansing Walmart, officials said.

At 6:34 p.m. Friday Lansing Fire Department trucks and Lansing Police Department vehicles, aided by surrounding agencies, converged at the Walmart at 17625 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.

Crews entered to find heavy smoke inside the building, said Lansing Fire Department Chief Chad Kooyenga.

Because of the size of the building, heavy manpower, was requested. Two fires were found inside the building and the flames were extinguished within 15 minutes.

The store manager and the sprinkler systems contained the fires until first responders arrived, Kooyenga said.

Firefighters said the store was considerably damaged in the two locations inside the store.

As authorities investigated, it was determined the fires were intentionally set by one or two people who were inside the store.

Security footage and other evidence is being reviewed by the Lansing Fire Department arson investigator and Lansing Police Department detectives.

No injuries were reported in the incident.