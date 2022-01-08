 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Fires inside Lansing Walmart intentionally set, officials say
alert urgent

  • 0

LANSING — Arson is suspected in two fires intentionally set inside a Lansing Walmart, officials said. 

At 6:34 p.m. Friday Lansing Fire Department trucks and Lansing Police Department vehicles, aided by surrounding agencies, converged at the Walmart at 17625 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.

Crews entered to find heavy smoke inside the building, said Lansing Fire Department Chief Chad Kooyenga. 

Because of the size of the building, heavy manpower, was requested. Two fires were found inside the building and the flames were extinguished within 15 minutes. 

The store manager and the sprinkler systems contained the fires until first responders arrived, Kooyenga said. 

Firefighters said the store was considerably damaged in the two locations inside the store.

As authorities investigated, it was determined the fires were intentionally set by one or two people who were inside the store. 

Security footage and other evidence is being reviewed by the Lansing Fire Department arson investigator and Lansing Police Department detectives. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Assisting agencies include first responders from South Holland, Munster, Calumet City, Dolton, Glenwood, Thornton, Lynwood, Burnham, Homewood, East Hazel Crest, Bud’s Ambulance, Tinley Park, MABAS 24 Investigations, the Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshall and MABAS 27’s Mobile Ventilation Unit.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

