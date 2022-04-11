WATCH NOW: Former Indiana attorney general leading mock prosecution of Dr. Fauci

Indiana's former chief legal officer is leading a fake prosecution of Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of a pay-to-play "grand jury" experience set to be broadcast online five nights this week.

Curtis Hill, a Republican who served as Indiana attorney general from 2017 to 2020, is lead prosecutor for "America's Grand Jury," a mock legal hearing with no actual authority that claims it will "uncover evidence to help lawmakers determine if an official grand jury should be convened."

"America's Grand Jury is the official template for attorney generals (sic) and prosecutors on any level to not have any excuses not to prosecute Fauci and his bandits," proclaims the AmericasGrandJury.com website.

But unlike an actual grand jury, where citizens are randomly selected to help decide whether an individual should be indicted for alleged crimes, Hill's grand jury requires individuals pay a fee to become an "official juror."

For $25 a "juror" can watch the proceedings from 7 to 9 p.m. Region time Monday through Friday and participate in all polling and voting.

A juror who wants to chat online with other jurors must pay $50. For $100, a juror gets a T-shirt and can join post-hearing video calls with the prosecution team. Paying $250 gives a juror access to behind-the-scenes video and a hat.

Hill also is offering more personalized experiences for people willing to cough up four or five figures to become a "VIP juror," with a portion of the proceeds going to anti-vaccine groups and unspecified other "pro-freedom organizations."

For $2,500, a VIP juror can spend one night with a guest live in the Nashville, Tennessee, studio where the webcast is produced, along with participating in the nightly post-hearing wrap-up reception with prosecutors and witnesses — "plus some cool America's Grand Jury swag."

A VIP juror who forks over $5,000 can spend three nights in the studio with two guests. For $10,000, a person can buy in-person studio access for up to eight people on all five nights of the webcast.

During the nightly shows, Hill and his team are scheduled to present "real-world evidence" investigating whether Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, colluded with pharmaceutical companies, the "mainstream media," and "big tech" to incite public panic by falsifying the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They'll also look at whether Fauci promoted "unnecessary, ineffective and harmful" vaccines over other COVID-19 treatment options; organized "unlawful" lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates; and hid vaccine injuries to increase drug company profits.

Fauci is just the beginning, however. "America's Grand Jury" is preparing to conduct similar sham hearings in the summer against Hunter Biden, the son of the president, and in the fall against Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. secretary of state.

None of the individuals identified by Hill as potential criminals will have a chance to respond to the allegations made during the presentations.

Though that won't really matter because Hill and "America's Grand Jury" have no legal authority to indict Fauci or anyone else for anything — a fact disclosed in tiny print at the bottom of the website.

Such legal impotence is a significant change for Hill, who served as Elkhart County prosecutor from 2003 to 2016, followed by four years as Indiana attorney general.

In 2020, Hill was denied the opportunity to compete for a second term after being defeated at the Republican State Convention by Todd Rokita, a Munster native, for the GOP attorney general nomination.

Records show Hill's political star dimmed considerably after he was accused of drunkenly groping four women, including a Northwest Indiana lawmaker, at an Indianapolis bar during a party celebrating the adjournment of the 2018 General Assembly.

Hill repeatedly denied any misconduct in connection with the incident, and a special prosecutor opted not to file charges against Hill.

However, the Indiana Supreme Court took the unprecedented step of suspending Hill's law license for 30 days in May 2020 after the five Republican-appointed justices unanimously concluded Hill's multiple acts of misdemeanor battery violated the Professional Conduct Rules for Hoosier attorneys.

Hill recently was named a senior fellow at the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE), an organization founded by Star Parker that offers distressed communities constitutional and capitalistic solutions to poverty.

His work at CURE is focused on developing a "charter city" that would, similar to charter schools, operate with minimal state or federal rules and regulations.

