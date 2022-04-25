WATCH NOW: Former Porter County cop to face jury nearly 6 years after allegedly battering infant son

VALPARAISO — After multiple delays and failed attempts to dismiss charges and move his case out of Porter County, former Porter County police officer Curtis Jones will face a jury beginning this week on charges of beating his infant son nearly six years ago, leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, and nine days have been set aside for the trial by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Jones, who recently turned 52 and is now living in Florida, faces felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Each of the felony counts carry a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

He had worked as a county police officer from April 1996 through October 2005, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds had said.

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred July 24, 2016, when he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

The child, Braxson Jones, was 6 months old when the alleged abuse is said to have occurred and is now 6 years old. The boy's mother, Susan Jones, had in 2018 shared on social media the 911 call placed by Curtis Jones on the night in question.

Among her concerns was that Curtis Jones was casual enough during the roughly 13-minute call to chat and laugh with the dispatcher and tell her to "tell everyone I said hi" while his son makes noises in the background that Susan Jones, a registered nurse, said was agonal or was evidence of troubled breathing.

"They were talking like old friends," she said at the time.

Curtis also tells the dispatcher "to kill the Signal 10. I don't think the Signal 10 is necessary. I don't need no lights and sirens waking up the neighbors over here."

Earlier in the call, Curtis tells the dispatcher of his son, "It's just that he's cold, and he's not waking up. That's just the weird thing."

At another point, he says of his son, "He's really stiff too."

Curtis said his wife, who was away at work, wanted him to call 911.

The latest defense team in the case — attorneys John Vouga and Nicholas Barnes — made a failed pitch last year to dismiss the case, arguing prosecutors failed to provide the necessary evidence to back up the charges.

The charges claim the offense occurred on or about July 24, 2016, but prosecutors say the injuries suffered by the child "'must have happened 'near' the time that Mr. Jones called 911," the motion to dismiss read. "The phrase 'must have' provides zero degree of sufficient certainty. Additionally, the word 'near' is equally vague and provides no certainty."

"There is no scientific test to determine when these injuries occurred, just guesses," the defense said. "As this Court is aware, our criminal justice system is not intended to convict individuals based on guesses, but rather facts."

The judge responded that state code has held since 1884 "that the time of the offense need not be pled perfectly unless time is of the essence of the offense."

Jones also made a failed attempt last year to move his case out of Porter County, arguing he will be unable to receive a fair trial locally as a result of prejudicial news coverage of the case and the disclosure of inadmissible evidence.

Vouga and Barnes took over the case in January 2021 from one attorney who died in 2019 and another who was disbarred a year prior.

