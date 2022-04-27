WATCH NOW: Former Region cop accused of abusing son is not a monster, defense says

VALPARAISO — During the early morning hours of July 24, 2016, 6-month-old Braxson Jones was rushed from his Lakes of the Four Seasons home to the hospital unconscious, struggling to breathe and cold to the touch, jurors were told Wednesday morning.

After removing half his skull to make way for brain swelling, a team of doctors at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago determined Jones had suffered "abusive head trauma," Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Kristen Klink said.

Klink said evidence over the next week or more will show the injury was caused by the boy's father, Curtis Jones, who had been watching the infant at the time while his mother was away at work.

Defense attorney John Vouga countered that his client, Curtis, is not guilty of the offense, saying the child had prior medical problems and lacked associated signs of shaking abuse such as fractures, whiplash or torn ligaments in the neck.

Vouga warned jurors that prosecutors will be trying to paint his client as a monster and reminded them they had agreed to decide the fate of Jones based on facts and not sympathy.

Jones, 52, who is a former Porter County police officer now living in Florida, faces felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Each of the felony counts carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but is in need of constant care, Klink said. He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

She said during opening statements Wednesday that Braxson was fine and playing with others when his mother, Susan Jones, left him in the care of a babysitter when leaving for her overnight nursing job.

When Curtis arrived home from his job around midnight, he found Braxson in good condition as he went on to study for a nursing exam, Klink said. After reporting to Susan throughout the night that all was well, Curtis called Susan shortly before 5 a.m. to report Braxson was breathing strange, was cold and would not wake up.

Susan had to direct him to call 911, and Klink told jurors they would later hear how Curtis carried on "chit chat" with the dispatcher and asked if she remembered him as a police officer before the dispatcher had to prompt Curtis nearly two minutes into the call to explain the problem with his son. While Braxson can be heard on the call struggling to breathe, Curtis tells the dispatcher there is no need for emergency responders to use sirens or lights, the prosecutor said.

Vouga told jurors that prosecutor's versions of events are just that — their version. What they won't reveal is that Curtis is a "caring, loving" father, who regularly checked on Braxson and had been raising alarm, along with Susan, about the child's health problems since birth.

Braxson has had preexisting problems with projectile vomiting and difficulties with breathing and sleeping, Vouga said.

"This is not just something that suddenly erupted on July 24," he said of the child's health problems.

Vouga said there are no claims that Curtis abused another child, who was also at home on the morning in question.

Witnesses in the case began testifying Wednesday morning, and Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish set aside nine days for the trial.

Curtis had worked as a county police officer from April 1996 through October 2005, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds has said.

