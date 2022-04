WATCH NOW: Gary police find human remains, authorities say; coroner at area where missing Region woman's SUV was found

LAKE STATION — Gary and Indiana State Police officers blocked access Wednesday morning to the area of Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center at 2800 Colorado St.

The area is where missing Lake County resident Ariana Taylor's SUV was found earlier this month.

The Gary Police Department announced it is hosting a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in regard to remains recovered earlier in the day.

No further details were available from the department.

Taylor, 23, of Calumet Township, has been missing a couple of weeks.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer that Taylor was believed to have been driving on April 2 crashed off Interstate 65 near the Interstate 80 interchange, police had said. The driver was not located, despite extensive searches on foot, with a drone, K-9, officers on horseback and the Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

