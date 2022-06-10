WATCH NOW: Governor selects Northwest Indiana native to serve as Supreme Court justice

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected a Court of Appeals judge originally from Northwest Indiana to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state's highest court.

Newton County native Derek Molter will succeed Justice Steven David on the Indiana Supreme Court when David retires from the five-justice bench later this year.

The Republican chief executive said Friday he picked Molter from the three candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission because he believes Molter is "devoted to the cause of justice and maintaining the integrity of our justice system."

"He's proven during his lengthy legal career and his tenure on the Indiana Court of Appeals his dedication to the critical role the judiciary plays in our system of government and the future of our state," Holcomb said.

Molter, 40, was appointed by Holcomb just last year to the 15-judge Indiana Court of Appeals. The governor said Molter already has demonstrated, in just nine months as an appellate judge, the personal and professional qualities needed to become an excellent justice.

"He has profound respect for our state Constitution and the rule of law. He is absolutely devoted to the cause of justice, both inside and outside the courtroom," Holcomb said.

"He displays, always, in his every day life and in his professional duties the highest level and standard of integrity," he said. "And he's a forward-thinker, someone who has a long-term vision for our state and for the judicial system itself."

Molter said while he will miss working alongside his new colleagues on the Court of Appeals, he's grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Hoosiers as a member of the Supreme Court.

"As a lawyer who has practiced before our Supreme Court, and now as a judge who works with the court and whose work is reviewed by the court, I've long revered the Supreme Court and the justices who serve on it," Molter said.

"Our Supreme Court respects the limits of its role in our divided government, understanding that the separation of powers is the most important tool for protecting liberty. But while respecting those limits, the court also understands its solemn obligation to uphold the promises of our Constitution, he said.

"In short, our Supreme Court stays in its lane, but it fully occupies that lane," Molter said.

Molter described his judicial philosophy as "originalist," which he said means judges interpret legal texts, such as the Constitution, "consistent with the understanding of that text at the time it was enacted or ratified."

"The virtue of that philosophy is that it anchors the court to ensure that it's exercising its judicial role," Molter said. "Under our separation of powers, that's the the only role the judges are here to perform; they're not here to perform the legislative role."

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who led the process of winnowing the 19 applicants for the judicial vacancy to three finalists, said she's eager to welcome Molter to the Supreme Court — and already has a binder full of work for him to tackle.

"Derek Molter is a thoughtful and even-tempered judge," said Rush, who lived in Munster as a child. "From Newton County farming roots to pro bono work to Washington D.C. law firm experience, Derek brings a unique skill set that will be a lasting credit to the Indiana Supreme Court."

Records show Holcomb selected Molter over Grant Superior Judge Dana Kenworthy and Justin Forkner, an Indianapolis attorney who works as chief administrative officer for the Indiana Supreme Court.

Molter initially will serve a two-year term on the Supreme Court. Hoosier voters then will decide at the 2024 general election whether Molter should be retained for a renewable, 10-year term.

David announced in November his intention to retire from the state's high court this fall after being appointed to the bench in 2010 by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels and retained by Hoosier voters in 2012.

Molter is a graduate of Indiana University and its law school at Bloomington. Prior to becoming a judge, he was a partner at the Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis, where he primarily worked on state and federal appellate litigation.

That work included serving as counsel to the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority and representing the Lake County Council in its ongoing separation of powers dispute with the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Ironically, Molter's judicial career has progressed more quickly than that litigation, which is set for oral argument June 24 at the Court of Appeals.

Some of Molter's earliest legal work also took place in the Region when Molter served as law clerk in 2007-08 for Hammond-based Judge Theresa Springmann of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

In fact, Molter comes from a long line of Northwest Indiana attorneys, dating back to the 19th century when his great-great aunt Agnes became one of the first female attorneys in the United States, and later was appointed Newton County prosecutor by Democratic Gov. Paul McNutt.

Molter's grandfather also was an attorney, as well as his father, Judge Daniel Molter, who has served on the Newton Superior Court bench for nearly four decades.

Derek Molter is well-known for his community service in addition to his legal service. For example, he recently partnered with Appeals Judge Leanna Weissmann and the Indiana State Bar to organize a collection effort to provide diapers and other needed supplies to Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury.

Since 2011, he and his wife, Katie, also have helped administer a leadership fund that provides scholarships to students at his alma mater, South Newton High School.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, said Molter's elevation to the Supreme Court is "exciting but not surprising."

"As a long-time friend, I have witnessed Derek’s astute legal mind and pure intellect. I’m confident he will uphold our Constitution as the newest justice on the Indiana Supreme Court. Whether it’s in the courtroom or in his community, he has a proven track record of honesty, integrity and consistency," Rokita said.

Molter, who now lives in Indianapolis with his wife and three children, will be the second Northwest Indiana native currently serving on the Supreme Court. Justice Geoffrey Slaughter originally is from Crown Point.

