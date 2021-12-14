WATCH NOW: Gunshot victim identified in Region roadway shooting, police say

*Preliminary police reports indicated the victim was from Chicago, however the coroner identified his last residence as being in Hammond.

GARY — A 20-year-old man died and another is seriously wounded after a shooting at a Region intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Romell Brown, of Hammond, who was pronounced dead at 4:27 p.m. from gunshot wounds, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. His death was classified as a homicide.

Around 2:20 p.m. first responders were called to a report of a gunshot victim lying in the road in the area of Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street, Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A man was found lying at the corner of the 500 block of Colfax Street and was declared dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

While police were at the intersection, they were called to the 500 block of Hamlin Street in Gary for another male gunshot victim.

The second man, who is 33 years old, was taken to a Methodist Hospitals Northlake with a gunshot wound to his chest and foot, Hamady said. He is currently in stable condition.