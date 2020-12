WATCH NOW: Gyros restaurant burglary suspect caught on surveillance, police say

HAMMOND — A suspect can be seen attempting to break into a Hammond Gyros restaurant using an apparent bat in a surveillance video released by police Tuesday.

Between 4 and 5 a.m. on Nov. 26, Columbia Gyros, at 6621 Columbia Ave., was burglarized, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A male of an unknown age was seen on video attempting to get inside the building by using what appeared to be a bat or a pole.

A window was broken and the cash register was stolen, Kellogg said.

No one was harmed in the incident, police reported. Hammond officials released the video and asked the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Ron Hill at 219-852-2980.

