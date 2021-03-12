WATCH NOW: Hammond police dog remembered for years of service after battle with cancer

HAMMOND — A Hammond police dog who died after battling cancer will be remembered for his years of service to the community, police said.

The Hammond Police Department announced that police dog Jett died on Friday.

Jett was described as one of the best narcotic detection dogs on the Hammond force. He was also trained in search and rescue missions, police said.

"Today Jett lost his courageous battle with cancer after faithfully serving the citizens of Hammond and the Calumet region for the past seven years with his partner, Cpl. Jonathan Woods," said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

On Friday morning Hammond officers lined up in front of the Hammond Police Department and squad cars drove down the road with their emergency lights flashing in the wake of the loss.

"Everyone at the police department wished to show respect for Jett and his years of service with a procession line at the police station," Kellogg said.

Woods and Jett have had several career accomplishments, including efforts that removed dangerous drugs from the city's neighborhoods.

In addition to the police dog's work to locate drugs and apprehending suspects, Jett was a part of many demonstrations and events for the community.