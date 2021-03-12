 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Hammond police dog remembered for years of service after battle with cancer
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Hammond police dog remembered for years of service after battle with cancer

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A Hammond police dog who died after battling cancer will be remembered for his years of service to the community, police said.

The Hammond Police Department announced that police dog Jett died on Friday. 

Jett was described as one of the best narcotic detection dogs on the Hammond force. He was also trained in search and rescue missions, police said.

"Today Jett lost his courageous battle with cancer after faithfully serving the citizens of Hammond and the Calumet region for the past seven years with his partner, Cpl. Jonathan Woods," said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

On Friday morning Hammond officers lined up in front of the Hammond Police Department and squad cars drove down the road with their emergency lights flashing in the wake of the loss.

"Everyone at the police department wished to show respect for Jett and his years of service with a procession line at the police station," Kellogg said. 

Woods and Jett have had several career accomplishments, including efforts that removed dangerous drugs from the city's neighborhoods.

Woods and Jett

Hammond Cpl. Jonathan Woods worked with police dog Jett, who has died of cancer. 

In addition to the police dog's work to locate drugs and apprehending suspects, Jett was a part of many demonstrations and events for the community.

Ham police

On Friday morning officers lined up in front of the Hammond Police Department and squad cars drove down the road with their emergency lights flashing in the wake of the loss of K9 Jett, who died of cancer.

"Jett could be seen regularly at community events demonstrating his tremendous skills for children in the community," Kellogg said. "We pray for the comfort and peace for Corporal Woods, his fiancée Katie, and their daughter Jayla. He will be missed as he was family to all of his brothers and sisters in blue."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Man hits squad car, apprehended by dog in multi-state chase, police say

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts