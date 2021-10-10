WATCH NOW: Hammond police look within to effect cultural change

HAMMOND — There was a time not long ago when police officers worried their jobs might be in jeopardy if they disclosed to their departments they were seeking mental health counseling.
The Hammond Police Department's Officer Wellness and Support Division is trying to change that mentality.
There used to be a stigma at the department, like many law enforcement agencies across the country, that if you were going to counseling, you were weak, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
Cpl. Ben Stombaugh, who took over as the division's coordinator in February, sees things differently.
"I think dealing with things and becoming resilient is a way of toughening up," he said. "I mean, if that makes you last longer and if that makes you have less depression and be better for your family, then that is my definition of toughing up."
Stombaugh has been an officer for 10 years and saw some disturbing things working as an evidence technician.
But the acute trauma caused by witnessing the aftermath of a violent crime or a deadly crash is only one of the daily stressors police face, he said.
"What bothers me is the chronic exposure to bad parenting, the chronic exposure to people on their worst day," Stombaugh said. "That's what will make you cynical."
Chronic exposure to negativity can have a great effect on an officer, he said.
"It literally changes your brain and your wiring. You have to, otherwise you won't last," he said. "At the end of your career, you start to think everyone's lying to you. No one's being honest with you."
It may be a corny metaphor, but Stombaugh likens it to a closet: "I can't deal with this right now, so I'll just throw it in the closet. ... After 30 years, you retire and you open this closet and it all falls on you."
"I think everybody knows that to do this job, you have to unpack some things," he said.
Looking out for each other
Though Hammond hasn't lost any officers to suicide in recent years, it's a serious concern for the profession.
According to statistics compiled by Blue H.E.L.P., 108 officers in the United States have died by suicide in 2021.
"The statistics are crazy," Stombaugh said. "We're finishing our careers, and we don't live real long afterward. We don't have these long, wonderful personal lives after policing is over, so that's a big problem."
The Officer Wellness and Support Division relies on officers to look out for each other.
The division conducts a debriefing after each critical incident by providing a setting where officers can gather and talk about what they experienced.
Stombaugh also meets with a peer officer support group every couple of weeks to discuss how to better support all officers and to identify any officers who may need extra support because of situations at work or in their personal lives.
Officers can enter a "circumstance code" in their data-management system, which allows Stombaugh to review every call of a more critical nature, he said.
Officers let him know when another officer may have had a particularly difficult call. For instance, a cop might note when another officer with kids went on a call involving injured children who were about the same age as the officer's children.
In such a case, Stombaugh checks in with the officer to offer support and make sure the officer has an opportunity to talk about the call.
Even before the wellness division started in 2020, Hammond offered an Employee Assistance Program, which allows employees or their family members six free visits with a counselor. The division also has brought in counselors recommended by officers.
Police Chief William Short recommended restarting a chaplain program, so the division has worked with several local pastors to make regular visits to the department.
Police officers generally enter the profession because they want to help others.
They risk their lives to protect the community, so it's concerning that so many leave the profession unhealthy, unhappy and financially unstable, Stombaugh said.
"We shouldn't do all that for nothing," he said. "At the end of our noble deed, if we all agree it's a noble deed, we shouldn't end up unhappy and unhealthy," he said.
Three pillars of wellness
Stombaugh jumped at the chance to be involved with the wellness division, because he already had been warning rookies to take care of themselves as a field training officer, he said.
One of the benefits of working as a police officer is there's many opportunities to work side jobs. But working more isn't always the answer, Stombaugh said.
Stombaugh has seen a similar scenario unfold time and again: New officers work and work to pay for a wedding and start a family. Five to eight years into their careers, a marital calamity occurs and divorce follows. The divorce is expensive, so the officers work more. After a second marriage, the officers work even more to support a new family. After 20 or 30 years, officers talk about how they wish they had spent more time with their kids. They bought a big truck and a big house, so they felt they must keep working to pay the bills, even though their hearts aren't in it anymore.
"So we keep coming up with reasons to not take care of ourselves," he said.
Stombaugh said he focuses on three pillars of wellness: mental health, physical health and financial health.
All three are interconnected, he said.
"If you don't have good financial health, if you don't have a budget, if money's not right at all, that is a problem," he said. "Because then you have to work more. What happens when you work more? You're not home. A lot of us, we have children. Our kids have a father, but how present is he?"
Working long hours can lead to family issues, marital problems and divorce. Difficulties in an officer's personal life can lead to a decline in mental and physical health.
Short recently approved about $3,000 in spending to add a Peloton bike and kettle bells the the department's gym, Stombaugh said.
The SWAT team commander is considering a yoga class designed to help team members calm their minds before going into action.
"When you're calm, you make better decisions," Stombaugh said. "It's going to be a cool thing."
Stombaugh hopes financial planning classes will help rookies, so they have something to fall back on if they decide they no longer want to be the police.
The classes also have helped a number of officers currently considering retirement, Kellogg said.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. created a program that allows all city employees to sit down with a financial planner for free, he said.
"We wouldn't be able to get anywhere or do anything if we didn't have administrative support," Kellogg said. "Our chief and our mayor support the program."
'That's how you change the police'
Stombaugh said he's grateful to have the confidence of the administration.
"They don't want unhealthy, unhappy, broke police officers," he said. "Those are the ones that make the news in a bad way."
In recent years, Northwest Indiana police officers began carrying tourniquets to save themselves in case they were shot. More often than not, they've been using the tourniquets to save civilian gunshot victims.
Like the tourniquets, an officer wellness program can help police maintain the empathy needed to do their jobs well, Stombaugh said.
"How many times do we go to a call where it's a psych patient," he said. "That's the topic de jour right now with policing. ... We end up in these crazy videos, because maybe this wasn't a police action."
When taking care of yourself is normal, and there's no stigma around mental illness, officers can empathize better and see options that might not have been considered five years ago, he said.
Stombaugh said he's working to track the wellness division's progress by recording data, such as the number and general nature of contacts he makes and how many referrals are made to the Employee Assistance Program.
He doesn't write down names or give the administration personal information, unless he has an officer's permission or the situation is so severe disclosure is unavoidable.
"How do I quantify how many people didn't have heart attacks? That's a really tough thing to do," he said. "Hopefully, in 20 years when you come to the PD, you won't see a bunch of burnt-out, unhealthy, angry, cynical people. Hopefully, people will be taking care of themselves a little bit, and that's how you change the police, in my opinion."
As time goes on, the department also will be able to gauge the division's success by reviewing the number of complaints filed against individual officers, Kellogg said.
"If you have a stressed-out officer, you might have a stressed-out officer who gets a complaint on him," he said.
When complaints are down and morale is up, the department can say the wellness division is working, he said.