WATCH NOW: Hammond police look within to effect cultural change

Chronic exposure to negativity can have a great effect on an officer, he said.

"It literally changes your brain and your wiring. You have to, otherwise you won't last," he said. "At the end of your career, you start to think everyone's lying to you. No one's being honest with you."

It may be a corny metaphor, but Stombaugh likens it to a closet: "I can't deal with this right now, so I'll just throw it in the closet. ... After 30 years, you retire and you open this closet and it all falls on you."

"I think everybody knows that to do this job, you have to unpack some things," he said.

Looking out for each other

Though Hammond hasn't lost any officers to suicide in recent years, it's a serious concern for the profession.

According to statistics compiled by Blue H.E.L.P., 108 officers in the United States have died by suicide in 2021.

"The statistics are crazy," Stombaugh said. "We're finishing our careers, and we don't live real long afterward. We don't have these long, wonderful personal lives after policing is over, so that's a big problem."

The Officer Wellness and Support Division relies on officers to look out for each other.