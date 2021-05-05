WATCH NOW: Handcuffed man stole squad car before ditching it on lawn; suspect still at large, police say

GARY — A man is at large after he stole a Lake Station squad car and led a chase Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The Lake Station cop car was ditched on the lawn of a home in the 2200 block of Marshall Boulevard in Gary, and the suspect took off on foot, police said.

Around 1 p.m. a Lake Station officer attempted to stop a maroon Chevrolet that was speeding, traveling 63 mph in a 45 mph zone at Hobart and Melton roads, said Lake Station Chief of Police James Richardson.

The vehicle fled, going briefly onto the Indiana Toll Road toward Gary. The driver barreled through a gate arm at the toll plaza at the Gary exit, ISP said.

The vehicle came to a stop near 23rd Avenue and Massachusetts Street in Gary, where police took all occupants into custody. Police arrested the driver, a 21-year-old Gary man, and put him into handcuffs in the back of a squad car.

As police were speaking to the other occupants of the vehicle, the Gary man got his hands in front of his body and climbed into the driver's seat of the police car and drove away, Richardson said.