WATCH NOW: Heated arrest captured on bystander video; excessive force alleged against EC cops

Rivera said that while standing outside the vehicle, Lopez could "see in plain view" an open can of an alcoholic beverage in the center cup holder and smelled "an odor commonly associated with raw marijuana emitting from within the vehicle."

Lopez asked Irvin if officers could take a look inside the vehicle, to which Irvin stated there was no problem, Rivera said. Police say that's when Irvin became nervous, and his speech began to speed up as he spoke with officers.

"Lopez then ordered Willie Irvin to stand in the rear of the truck. Willie Irvin then advised the officer that the vehicle wasn’t his and that he wanted to go inside," Rivera said.

Lopez then advised Irvin that he was being detained, to which Irvin "immediately tensed up when officers grabbed his arm to handcuff him."

Police said Irvin then positioned his body in a fighting stance and would not allow officers to detain him. Irvin then ran, shoving his way between two officers, according to the department.

The officers gave chase, and the officers and suspect slipped on loose gravel and fell to the ground in the parking lot, Rivera said. Police said Irvin then pushed up from the ground and attempted to get up to flee again.