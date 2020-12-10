WATCH NOW: Heated arrest captured on bystander video; excessive force alleged against EC cops

EAST CHICAGO — A Facebook video, which is being used to push a man's claim of excessive force during a Saturday traffic stop, doesn't capture the full story, police say.
East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said Willie J. Irvin's claims of excessive force are false and that Irvin attempted to take an officer's weapon during a struggle.
When contacted by The Times on Thursday, Irvin, 29, of East Chicago, denied ever grabbing for an officer's weapon.
"I never reached. I never reached for the officer's weapon," Irvin said.
Kim McGee is a representative for Black Lives Matter Northwest Indiana/Gary and was contacted by Irvin's family in the matter.
McGee said the group believes charges filed against Irvin — including battery on a police officer — are unwarranted, and the group is calling for an independent review of the case.
The video appears to show an officer striking Irvin in the face and body during the struggle.
"It was just unnecessary, unnecessary stuff," said Irvin.
He said he still has pain in his jaw, ribs and arms from the incident.
In a statement, Rivera said Irvin escalated the incident and that the video, widely circulating on social media, shows Irvin actively resisting and not complying with officers' commands.
"The video is only a portion of what happened. Officers are allowed to use the force necessary to make an arrest. Strikes to the face and body are allowed to protect themselves from a resisting subject," Rivera said.
Body cams vs. bystanders
East Chicago police, much like the majority of Region police departments, are not equipped with officer body cameras.
So video of such interactions only is available when bystanders or other sources capture it.
The debate over police agencies’ use of body cameras intensified this spring with the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In that case, a bystander video captured an officer placing a knee on Floyd's neck, suffocating him.
As protests spilled into summer, Rivera and other local law enforcement agencies quickly denounced the actions of the officers in Floyd's death, saying the knee to the neck was clearly excessive. But Rivera and others have cushioned that by saying, in the majority of cases, well-trained officers do not overstep their bounds.
Rivera and other police agencies have warned the public not to jump to conclusions when raw video of police encounters surface and go viral online.
Artica Readus, Irvin's fiancee and the person who captured the most recent video, said she hit record on her cellphone because Irvin had past run-ins with police over minor infractions. She said she feared for Irvin's life.
Rivera said an East Chicago officer conducted a traffic stop involving Irvin in the 3400 block of Guthrie Street when he heard a vehicle playing loud music. The incident began at 4:57 p.m. Saturday.
WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
The video
The three-minute video begins with officers standing near the vehicle with Irvin, who was parked outside his apartment on Guthrie Street.
Readus can be heard on the video saying, "Please, please, please, my kid's in the (apartment) window."
One of the officers replied: "Then tell him to stop..." when Irvin took off running, and the video then shows Irvin and the two officers on the ground in a struggle.
"Wait a minute, wait a minute, no, stop," Readus can be heard yelling at the officers.
As Readus stretched out her arm towards the officers and Irvin on the ground, one of the officers yelled, "Stop! Back up!" and tried to slap her away with his arm.
She screams, "Don't (expletive) touch me!" according to the video. Irvin appears to continue struggling with police as Readus screams expletives at the officers, and the two officers try to detain Irvin on the ground.
During the video, Irvin turns to Readus and appears to yell that the officers "busted" him up.
Later, his fiancee can be heard saying: "Look, he ain't fighting no more, and you're still hurting him."
Support Local Journalism
Police release narrative
Police said they initiated a traffic stop because the music coming from Irvin's vehicle was loud. The bass from the music began shaking Officer B. Lopez’s fully marked patrol vehicle’s windows, alerting him that the vehicle was approaching from the rear, police said.
The officer observed the red truck enter the parking lot of 3449 Guthrie Street, so the officer initiated a traffic stop.
Irvin "looked directly at Officer B. Lopez, grabbed some items from inside the truck and began to walk away from the traffic stop," Rivera said.
Lopez immediately exited his patrol vehicle and advised Irvin that this was a traffic stop and to standby, police said.
Upon speaking to Irvin, Lopez asked for Irvin's identification, and Irvin stated that it was inside the vehicle, Rivera said.
Lopez advised Irvin to retrieve his identification, Rivera said, and stood next to Irvin as he retrieved it.
Open drink in vehicle
Rivera said that while standing outside the vehicle, Lopez could "see in plain view" an open can of an alcoholic beverage in the center cup holder and smelled "an odor commonly associated with raw marijuana emitting from within the vehicle."
Lopez asked Irvin if officers could take a look inside the vehicle, to which Irvin stated there was no problem, Rivera said. Police say that's when Irvin became nervous, and his speech began to speed up as he spoke with officers.
"Lopez then ordered Willie Irvin to stand in the rear of the truck. Willie Irvin then advised the officer that the vehicle wasn’t his and that he wanted to go inside," Rivera said.
Lopez then advised Irvin that he was being detained, to which Irvin "immediately tensed up when officers grabbed his arm to handcuff him."
Police said Irvin then positioned his body in a fighting stance and would not allow officers to detain him. Irvin then ran, shoving his way between two officers, according to the department.
The officers gave chase, and the officers and suspect slipped on loose gravel and fell to the ground in the parking lot, Rivera said. Police said Irvin then pushed up from the ground and attempted to get up to flee again.
Resisting arrest
Irvin allegedly grabbed for Lopez's holstered weapon, Rivera said, prompting officers to use the "necessary force" to release his grip, police said.
Rivera said Irvin eventually was handcuffed after the struggle and then escorted to a marked squad car where he allegedly began to bang his head on the interior of the squad car.
Irvin denies that claim by police.
Police said Irvin was booked into jail that night on charges of battery on a public safety official, a felony, and resisting arrest, marijuana possession and operating a vehicle without a license, all misdemeanors.
Irvin also was cited for loud music and having an open container/consuming alcohol in a vehicle.
Court records show Irvin has been pulled over by East Chicago police for traffic violations on multiple occasions.
And in 2018, prosecutors dismissed charges that had been filed against Irvin alleging he carried a handgun without a license, failed to signal and operated a vehicle without a license after Irvin successfully completed a 12-month, pre-trial diversion program.
In 2015, Irvin was found guilty of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, court records show.
BLM supporting the family
Cases such as Irvin's are why Black Lives Matter has been calling on police agencies in the Region to conduct independent civilian review boards, said McGee, a Northwest Indiana representative of the movement.
“It comes down to accountability. How is this transparent? They released their narrative, but where’s the transparency?” McGee said.
She called on an independent, impartial agency to investigate police actions in this case and urged ECPD to seek out and release any area surveillance footage to address the claims.
McGee said she believes Irvin and Readus were justifiably frightened and upset, given the black community’s long, intense history with law enforcement.
"Police have immense amounts of power, and they are always given benefits of the doubt," McGee said.
