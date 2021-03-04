 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Helicopter, police dogs search for suspect who allegedly fled from stolen truck in Crown Point
WATCH NOW: Helicopter, police dogs search for suspect who allegedly fled from stolen truck in Crown Point

Helicopter stock
Kale Wilk, The Times

CROWN POINT — Police dogs and helicopters are scouring Crown Point for a suspect who fled on foot from a stolen truck Thursday afternoon, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m. police responded to a call from someone who had spotted their vehicle, which had been stolen, driving on 97th Place, said Crown Point Chief Pete Land.

The vehicle owner had reported his truck as stolen on Feb. 25 to Crown Point police. The owner said he was following behind the truck as he spoke to police on the phone. He told officers the vehicle drove into the parking lot of Fountain View Apartments Complex in the 9600 block of Dona Court.

The person inside the stolen vehicle was then seen getting out of the truck and fleeing on foot, police said.

Police, police dogs and a Lake County sheriff's helicopter are searching the area of 97th Place and Merrillville Road and as of 2:30 p.m. the suspect was still at large.

The suspect was described as a man dressed in all black, police said.

Authorities will provide more information as it becomes available.

WATCH NOW: Helicopter, police dogs search for suspect who fled from stolen truck in Crown Point

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

