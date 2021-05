WATCH NOW: Helicopter used in search for missing autistic 12-year-old in Hammond

HAMMOND — A helicopter was aiding in the search for a missing 12-year-old autistic boy Saturday evening.

The boy, Kyrin Carter, was last seen near the Best Western at 3830 179th St. on May 15 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. As of 5:30 p.m., police were expanding the search area from the immediate area surroudning the hotel, which is backed the Little Calumet River and woods.

Dive teams were searching the Little Calumet River, and police K-9s were attempting to track the boy's scent. There is no indication the boy went into the water, but the dive teams were dispatched out of an abundance of a caution, Kellogg said.

Carter is a black male with light skin and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt and no shoes. A surveillance image shows the boy leaving the hotel by himself.

If anybody sees Carter, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

