WATCH NOW: 'Heroic' Region police dog retires after 8 years of patrolling the streets

GARY — After countless suspect apprehensions, missing persons searches and narcotics investigations, a longtime police dog is trading in his career of fighting crime for a life of leisure.
Argo retired on Thursday, spending his last shift by the side of his human partner, Gary Cpl. Justin Hedrick.
After eight years of serving the Gary Police Department, the 10-year-old Dutch-German shepherd mix has a plethora of accolades assisting officers and civilians alike. Argo and Hedrick have been patrolling the streets since June 24, 2013.
The police dog has been deployed more than 500 times and has apprehended more than 80 suspects in his time. Gary police said 20 of those apprehensions had confirmed bites on suspects in robbery, murder, rape and narcotics investigations.
Beyond aiding in arrests, Argo has also tracked down missing children and adults during searches, allowing them to be reunited with their families. Police said his nose has sniffed out narcotics and weapons in numerous investigations, and he has found suspects attempting to hide from authorities.
Argo has also been the center of affection among children during the many school demonstrations he has been a part of, on top of his involvement in several community events.
Gary police called the four-legged officer a credit to the department, calling his time of service nothing short of heroic.
“Argo has assisted almost every local, state, and federal agency and task force during his tenure,” the Gary Police Department said. “This while being assigned to different proactive units throughout the patrol and investigations division.”
Police said that Argo intercepted an armed gunman attempting to kill two officers during a pursuit for a robbery suspect. The department wrote an announcement on his retirement and many accomplishments, wishing him well as he hangs up his police collar.
“Argo is well liked and certainly respected by all of his police department and fellow K-9 partners and will be sorely missed,” police said. “Argo, enjoy your retirement, buddy, and you may now pass the reins over as your team will take it from here. We love you.”