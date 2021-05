WATCH NOW: Highland police seek ID of suspect in rash of vehicle thefts

HIGHLAND — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person captured on video which shows him appearing to try entering a locked car.

The announcement comes after police took several reports of someone pulling on door handles of parked vehicles, some of which were entered and had items stolen from them, a release from the Highland Police Department states.

Video appears to show the person, who police said is male, wearing a backward cap and a baggy jacket or hoodie. He can be seen next to a car with his hands near the door. He then looks around a corner and returns to the door for a few seconds before he walks away.

Police said some of the reports they took occurred about 11 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Grand Boulevard.

Anyone with more information on the suspect's identity was urged to contact Highland police Cmdr. Ralph Potesta at 219-838-3184, ext. 3315.

