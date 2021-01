WATCH NOW: Homeowner, firefighter sent to hospital after house fire, chief says

CEDAR LAKE — A firefighter and a homeowner were transported to a local hospital after a house caught fire Saturday evening.

At 5:14 p.m. several fire departments responded to a two-story house fire at Bryan Street and West 135th Place, said Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening.

In the midst of a winter snowstorm, firefighters from Cedar Lake, Lake Dale, Lowell, Lake Hills, Crown Point and St. John worked to extinguish the flames.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and a firefighter suffered a dislocated knee, Wilkening said. Both injuries were not life-threatening.

The fire reportedly began in the kitchen and spread throughout the home, firefighters said. The flames reached the attic and firefighters were able to go inside the house to quell the blaze.

Damage to the home is still being assessed and the cause remains under investigation.

