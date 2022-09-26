WATCH NOW: Homicide victims' families keep their memories alive

HOBART — A staggering number of people are killed each year in Northwest Indiana, and each death creates a ripple effect in the community.

Those left behind turned to each other Sunday for words of encouragement and support.

Family members and friends of homicide victims gathered at Hobart's Festival Park to release lanterns and share their stories during a National Day of Remembrance event organized by Circle of Love NWI.

One of the group's founders, Sylvia Galvan, encouraged those close to grieving families to show support by staying in touch.

Family members and friends sometimes disappear after a homicide, leaving those left behind to grieve alone, she said.

"If you just give us a text or give us a call," Galvan said. "Please don't forget. A small text helps a great deal. We all grieve so differently."

Galvan's words resonated with a number of other families.

Cornelius Lewis, whose daughter 22-year-old daughter Diamond Lewis was killed in 2016 in Merrillville, said he also has felt abandoned and experienced times when talking about his daughter makes others uncomfortable.

"This is my family now," he said, as he surveyed the crowd.

Lewis, who sits on the board of the national Parents of Murdered Children, has become a fixture in Lake County's four felony courts, where he often attends hearings and offers support to other families.

Pamela Yarbrought-Newson, whose 23-year-old son Iyuan Yarbrought was shot to death in 2016 in Hammond, said people seem to think it will make a grieving person sad to say their loved one's name, but those left behind are going to be sad either way.

"That's where the bond (among victims' families) comes in, because we can relate on a much deeper level," she said.

It's sad families have to come together because their loved ones were killed, she said.

"There's no words that can ever bring our babies back," she said. "We have to keep their names alive, keep their memories alive."

Lavell Hughes Sr. said his son, Lavell Hughes Jr., 26, is among about 80 people killed so far this year in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Forty-seven of those homicides occurred in Gary, police said. In all of 2021, Gary recorded 48 homicides.

Lavell Hughes Jr. was fatally shot March 6 at the Trendsetters bar in the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue in Calumet Township.

"I can't sleep," Lavell Hughes Sr. said. "I'm angry all the time. I'm confused. I don't understand."

Hughes said wants to see justice for his son, but police haven't told him much, he said. The case remains under investigation.

Lisa Mays, whose 30-year-old daughter Tiara Thomas was killed in 2015 in Portage by the father of her children, told those gathered there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It took me all this time just to find myself," Mays said. "Please take care of yourself."

Mays said she didn't have time to grieve because she was fighting for custody of her grandchildren. The stress of continuing on after a loved one is killed can take a toll, she said.

"We'll never get an answer to why," she said.

Lindsey Lanham, whose sister Molley Lanham was murdered in 2019 in Porter County, said her family started a foundation in her sister's name to create a healing space for families of homicide victims.

It's been three years and seven months since Molley Lanham was killed, and every day is still difficult, she said.

"We know others are feeling that loss as well," she said.

Lindsey Lanham, a recent law school graduate who works with the Lake County prosecutor's office, said the office employs some exceptional victims' advocates, but it can be difficult for them to keep up because of the number of homicide cases.

One of the foundation's goals is to provide extra support to families as needed, she said.

Marsha Jung, whose 27-year-old son Dion Clayton was killed in Gary in 2020, talked to the group about her struggle for justice.

The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the murder conviction of the man accused of killing her son, and the Indiana Supreme Court plans to hear oral arguments Nov. 3 on the state's appeal of the decision.

"I don't know how my life is going to change," Jung said.

She's afraid the defendant knows where she lives, so she's in the process of selling her home, she said.

Jung said she still talks to her son every day.

"In my heart, my son is still there," she said. "And he's always going to be there."