 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Hostage negotiation at hotel ends in release of mother, 4-year-old son, police say
alert urgent

WATCH NOW: Hostage negotiation at hotel ends in release of mother, 4-year-old son, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DOLTON — A hostage situation ended in a SWAT team forcing their way into a hotel room to recover a mother and her 4-year-old son, police said.

At 1:16 p.m. Dolton police received a call of a suspicious incident at Prestige Inn and Suites at 1335 East Sibley Boulevard, said Dolton Chief of Police Ernest Mobley.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a 33-year-old man who was holding his child’s 25-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son against their will at the hotel, Mobley said.

He refused to release them and would not listen to police orders, prompting Dolton police to call the South Suburban Emergency Response Team.

Police said at this point, the situation turned into a hostage negotiation. During this time, police blocked off Sibley Boulevard for six blocks in each direction of the hotel, an eyewitness said.

Negotiators pleaded with the man to come out of the hotel room and release the child and his mother. Police also brought family members of the man to try and de-escalate the situation, but he still refused to cooperate, Mobley said.

At 8:45 p.m. the SWAT team was able to force the door open and safely recover the woman and boy, as well as take the man into custody.

First responders transported all those involved to the hospital to be checked out, but no serious injuries have been reported. It was also determined that no weapons were involved.

The man did wrestle with the SWAT team when they entered and received a minor cut during the struggle, Mobley said.

The man, woman and child are from South Suburban communities and the man was said to be living in hotels at this time because he doesn’t have a good relationship with his family.

Police said they are still gathering information and will continue the investigation.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts