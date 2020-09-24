WATCH NOW: Hostage negotiation at hotel ends in release of mother, 4-year-old son, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOLTON — A hostage situation ended in a SWAT team forcing their way into a hotel room to recover a mother and her 4-year-old son, police said.

At 1:16 p.m. Dolton police received a call of a suspicious incident at Prestige Inn and Suites at 1335 East Sibley Boulevard, said Dolton Chief of Police Ernest Mobley.

When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a 33-year-old man who was holding his child’s 25-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son against their will at the hotel, Mobley said.

He refused to release them and would not listen to police orders, prompting Dolton police to call the South Suburban Emergency Response Team.

Police said at this point, the situation turned into a hostage negotiation. During this time, police blocked off Sibley Boulevard for six blocks in each direction of the hotel, an eyewitness said.

Negotiators pleaded with the man to come out of the hotel room and release the child and his mother. Police also brought family members of the man to try and de-escalate the situation, but he still refused to cooperate, Mobley said.

At 8:45 p.m. the SWAT team was able to force the door open and safely recover the woman and boy, as well as take the man into custody.