WATCH NOW: I-65 reopened after semi splits in two, spills load near Crown Point, police say

CROWN POINT — A semi trailer carrying shoes and paper products was split in two during a morning crash and spilled its load along the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 a mile south of the U.S. 231 exit near Crown Point, Indiana State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and the contents of the load had been moved to the sides of the highway by 8 a.m., police said. The crash forced the closure of two of the three lanes, but the entire highway has since been reopened.

One person was transported from the crash site with minor injuries, according to police.

State police were also working several accidents that occurred near the same time along nearby Interstate 94 in the area of Burr Street.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.